Trump Campaign Headquarters Gets Its First Disinfection Cleaning

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 15:20 Hits: 10

The picture above is from February, but I imagine if Trump took the same photo today it'd look similar. They just don't believe in wearing masks, and especially not when Dear Leader is around. Source: Politico The campaign’s headquarters — located on the 14th floor of an Arlington, Va., office building that shares space with multiple businesses — is normally packed with dozens of staffers, often sitting in close proximity to conduct phone calls and other urgent campaign business, said three people with knowledge of its operations. But the office was shut down for its first deep cleaning in weeks after a senior campaign official tested positive for the virus. The decision to conduct the cleaning came after two months of flouting the Trump administration’s own public health guidance: There are no face coverings or temporary barriers between desks at headquarters, and leaders have limited efforts to implement social distancing. And what happened before Kimberly Guilfoyle got her positive test?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-campaign-headquarters-gets-its-first