Tiffany Cross Hilariously Analyzes Melania Trump’s Einstein Visa

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 18:20 Hits: 10

On AM Joy this morning, host Joy Reid discussed Trump’s cruel effort to make foreign students choose between risking their lives with in-person classes or being kicked out of the country. Reid noted that Harvard and M.I.T. have sued the Trump administration over the policy. Then she turned to guest Tiffany Cross for commentary. Cross’ response was one for ages: CROSS: I think this is more red meat that he's throwing to his cult-like following that he desperately needs this November. … [H]e's using this as an opportunity to perpetuate the xenophobia that helped get him elected with this anti-immigration attitude. Let's just revisit the story of Melania Trump. When she came to this country, under mysterious circumstances, she was granted the Einstein visa, which is reserved for people who have some marvel achievement, some accomplishment. Now I’ve googled Melania Trump and there are some salacious imagery out there of her. So I can imagine what Donald Trump may have thought her skill was, I don’t know. But no Republican has ever been able to answer the question, what was her unique skill that she was able to leapfrog over actual geniuses and land in this country?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/tiffany-cross-hilariously-analyzes-melania