Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 1

In this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, FiveThirtyEight senior writer Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux joins Galen Druke to look back at a U.S. Supreme Court term full of consequential cases.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/are-supreme-court-justices-influenced-by-public-opinion/