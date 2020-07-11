BREAKING: Donald 'Law And Order' Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Sentence

Articles

We all knew it was coming. Donald Trump, the most vile, despicable, most corrupt person to ever hold the office of the Presidency did it - he used the power of his office to reward a political ally in the most grotestque and reprehensible way possible. At 8pm on Friday night Donald Trump officially commuted the 40 month prison sentence of Roger Stone, his long time friend and political ally. Here is the tweet with the grant of clemency: BREAKING WH Press Sec: "Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr." pic.twitter.com/UCTMG5spKd — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 10, 2020 Twitter BLEW UP, as did we all: Ask yourself why. It's important. Why did Trump commute Stone's sentence? What was Stone hiding? What has Barr buried? What have McConnell and company covered up? Think of what we know and how mind-blowing horrific & corrupt it is. This must be worse. Much, much worse. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 11, 2020

