Friday News Dump: David Duke Urges Trump To Make Tucker His VP, And Other News

What a fantastic idea! David Duke is a genius! President Trump! You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America -- and yourself ! Nominate Tucker Carlson for Vice President. This would energize your campaign beyond belief. You can replace Zio NeoCon warmonger Pompeo with Pence as Sec. of State! — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) July 9, 2020 *Chefs kiss*Under normal circumstances an endorsement like this would end a presidency but this is so on-brand for both @realDonaldTrump and @TuckerCarlson that I can't see this as anything but an absolute win.Please, oh please KKKeep the endorsements coming. — Schrödinger's Antihistamine (@ISpeakPirate) July 9, 2020

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/friday-news-dump-david-duke-urges-trump

