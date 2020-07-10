Trump Campaign Spokesman Uses Unthinkable Attack On Biden

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 16:01

Hogan Gidley's latest attack on Joe Biden was so disgusting that the Fox News host cut him off. Are you ready for another #Pizzagate QAnon conspiracy? It's not a shock that pedophile rings populated the QAnon message boards: they're all psychos. Eventually a man who believed their nonsense shot up a pizza parlor. Would you be shocked if we found out that it was the Russians who is the mysterious "Q" lunatic? But when it's a presidential campaign spokesperson trying to intimate that their main political rival uses ice cream to somehow lure children, that's unconscionable. On Thursday, America's Newsroom Hogan Gidley joined co-host, Sandra Smith, directly after the Supreme Court issued their two rulings against Donald Trump. Smith began discussing Tom Friedman's article in the New York Times in which he told Joe Biden not to debate Trump unless he meets certain conditions. Smith outlined the two conditions that Friedman put forth: Trump must release his tax returns and they must have a real-time fact-checker on hand. Then Fox News played a clip of James Carville saying that Biden would wipe the floor with Trump in a debate, especially after his performances during the Democratic primary debates. Smith turned to Gidley and said, "Weigh in on this, Hogan."

