Mississippi Legislature Has Mass COVID-19 Outbreak After Lawmakers Refuse To Wear Masks

Mississippi has kept its legislature open throughout the pandemic and has not mandated mask-wearing, or seemingly any social distancing. And this is the result. Rachel Maddow had a segment on Wednesday night about the outbreak. Source: Associated Press Packed elevators and crowded committee rooms. Legislators sitting shoulder-to-shoulder on the House and Senate floor. People standing close to each other and talking, sometimes leaning in to whisper, without a mask in sight. Those were common scenes at the Mississippi Capitol in June — a month that saw a historic vote to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag — and now at least 26 lawmakers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the biggest known outbreak in any state legislature in the nation. That works out to about 1 in 7 Mississippi legislators. Among those testing positive in the heavily Republican body are the GOP presiding officers, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. None of the lawmakers has been hospitalized, according to state officials. President Donald Trump has resisted wearing a mask, and many other Republicans around the country have cast face coverings and social distancing as an infringement on their freedom.

