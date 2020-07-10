John Cornyn Still Claiming Children Don't Get COVID-19

Articles

Someone keeps voting for these human waste products and that should just stop right now. If we've learned anything at all from this COVID-19 pandemic, it's that putting ignorant and incompetent people in positions of power and responsibility has dangerous consequences. 17-year-old Jameela Barber died in late April in a Dallas hospital emergency room before she could be admitted. Source: NBC 5 When asked about the safety of Texas students and teachers returning to classrooms, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared to question whether children can catch and transmit the new coronavirus, but data provided by doctors and government websites contradict his statement. "We still don’t know whether children can get it and transmit it to others," Cornyn said in an interview Thursday with NBC 5. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in people ages 0-19 statewide. More than 500 of those patients are under the age of 10. The state has published age information on just over 10% of total cases. ... Cornyn made the statement in response to a question about whether schools should open for in-person learning.

