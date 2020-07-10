Michael Cohen Back In Prison After Violating Terms Of His Release To Home Detention

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and personal "fixer" is back in prison after being taken into custody following violations of the terms of his home confinement following his release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mind you, hundreds of thousands of other inmates, many who are older, facing long term health conditions or comorbitities and those that can't afford fancy lawyers, are stuck in prison. But Michael Cohen managed to get himself a golden ticket out of lock up, citing the coronavirus as the issue. Well, not 6 weeks later, he already messed up badly enough that the judge had him remanded back into custody. Cohen had initially been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, tax charges and campaign finance charges related to hush money payments made to two women who had affairs with Donald Trump. On Thursday Cohen was back in court to finalize the conditions of his home confinement and it appears that neither he nor his attorney had any idea that he was going to be taken into custody. The Bureau of Prisons put out a statement shortly after Cohen was taken into custody: "On May 21, 2020, Mr. Cohen was placed on furlough pending placement on home confinement. Today, Michael Cohen refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility."

