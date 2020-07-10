The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alabama State Senator: I Want To See More People Get COVID-19

The good senator's rationale for saying something so batshit is that with more cases of the virus the faster Alabama will build herd immunity. Now, perhaps if he was just some crank in the Alabama Legislature you could ignore what he said. But then you find out he's also on the state's coronavirus task force and you just want to tear your hair out. Oh, and Alabama just set a new record for positive cases today, with 2,164. Source: Daily Beast A Republican member of the Alabama state Senate serving as a member of the state’s coronavirus task force says he’s not fazed by a recent surge in confirmed cases. In fact, he would “like to see more people” contract the virus in order to build herd immunity. Sen. Del Marsh made the remarks to local reporters on Thursday when asked if he was concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 2,164 new cases on Thursday, setting a daily record. Hospitalizations have also climbed, with the number of coronavirus-related hospital stays reportedly doubling over the past two weeks. The Alabama Department of Public Health has reported 11,000 new cases in just the first nine days of July.

