Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 09:01 Hits: 10

Senate Republicans say they are open to sending states more money to make it easier to administer an election amid a pandemic after initial fears that no more federal money would be spent.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/10/888165568/after-pleas-from-officials-republicans-signal-openness-to-more-election-funding?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics