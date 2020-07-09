The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: Conservatives Didn’t Get The SCOTUS They Wanted This Term

More: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App |RSS

The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up a lengthy and consequential term on Thursday with a ruling that rejected President Trump’s claims to legal immunity. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Galen Druke unpack the implications of that ruling and look back at other key decisions throughout the term. They also consider Chief Justice John Roberts’s role on the court and ask whether justices are influenced by public opinion.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-conservatives-didnt-get-the-scotus-they-wanted-this-term/

