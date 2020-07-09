Politics Podcast: Conservatives Didn’t Get The SCOTUS They Wanted This Term

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up a lengthy and consequential term on Thursday with a ruling that rejected President Trump’s claims to legal immunity. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Galen Druke unpack the implications of that ruling and look back at other key decisions throughout the term. They also consider Chief Justice John Roberts’s role on the court and ask whether justices are influenced by public opinion.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-conservatives-didnt-get-the-scotus-they-wanted-this-term/