Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 18:47 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans are hedging on whether to attend the Republican National Convention next month in Jacksonville as coronavirus cases surge in Florida and other states.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who has "every intention" of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/506610-senate-gop-hedges-on-attending-trumps-convention-amid-coronavirus-uptick