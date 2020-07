Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 20:01 Hits: 5

President Trump complained the Supreme Court rulings that prevent him from blocking access to his tax returns were "not fair" — even though they are unlikely to be released before Election Day.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/09/889502116/trump-says-the-supreme-court-rulings-on-his-tax-records-are-not-fair?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics