Ousted SDNY US Attorney Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee

Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman testified behind closed doors with the House Judiciary Committee, about his unceremonious forced departure from his position at the Southern District of New York (SDNY.) The committee is conducting oversight into AG Bill Barr's Justice Department for political interference in his department's cases, and Berman's opening statement to the Judiciary Committee makes clear that he was heavily pressured by Barr over the course of 24 hours — both in person and on the phone — to resign so that one of Trump's political hacks could take over his position. According to The New York Times: Mr. Berman recounted being summoned with no warning in June to a meeting with Mr. Barr at the Pierre Hotel in New York, in which the attorney general asked him to step down. Mr. Berman said he rebuffed Mr. Barr time and again during a tense, 45-minute discussion, telling him he would not resign and did not want to be fired, according to copies of his prepared statement obtained by The New York Times. Mr. Barr repeatedly tried to change Mr. Berman’s mind, he testified, offering him a job as head of the civil division at the Justice Department and warning “that getting fired from my job would not be good for my résumé or future job prospects.”

