Tulsa Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases After Trump Rally

Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

Tulsa and Oklahoma both saw their highest COVID-19 case totals yesterday, a little over two weeks since Trump's infamous rally. When asked what might have caused this spike, Dr. Bruce Dart deadpanned that there were several large events in the area, and "that we just connect the dots." Source: CNN The city of Tulsa is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, a little over 2 weeks after President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in an indoor arena there. Dr. Bruce Dart, Executive Director of the Tulsa Health Department, said in a press conference on Wednesday there are high numbers being reported this week, with nearly 500 new cases in two days and trends are showing that those numbers will increase. There had been a 20% decline in new Covid-19 cases the week of June 28 through July 4. The Tulsa Health Department reported 266 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the county to 4,571. There are 17,894 cases in Oklahoma and 452 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States. When asked if the cases in Tulsa are going up due to the rally on June 20, Dart said that there were several large events a little over two weeks ago. "I guess we just connect the dots," Dart said.

