Evangelical Minister In Pence’s Prayer Circle Is Voting For Biden

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 11:04 Hits: 2

An evangelical minister who prayed and read scripture with Mike Pence has chastised him for tossing aside Christian principles and has declared support for Joe Biden, the first Democrat the minister will vote for in over 40 years. As Raw Story explained, the Reverend Rob Schenck was part of a prayer group Pence held during his tenure as an Indiana congressman. But now Schenck thinks Pence needs to be truer to his Christian faith and less blindly loyal to Donald Trump. According to The Atlantic, Schenck thinks Pence's ambition has overtaken his altruism. “If he were to seek pastoral counseling from me, I would say to him, ‘Brother Mike, Jesus commands you to love your neighbor, not love your boss,’” says Schenck, who plans to vote for Biden, the first Democrat he’s supported in a presidential race since Jimmy Carter in 1976. “That’s not God’s command.” Schenck says he tried to reach out to Pence a few years ago by letter, reminding him of the commandment against bearing false witness. “I conveyed in the letter that that was one of the greatest failures of this administration: truth-telling,” Schenck told me. “I was trying to say to him, ‘You need to be a truth-teller.’” He never got a reply.

