Trump Threatens To Cut Funding To Force Our Schools Open

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 11:59 Hits: 2

CNN New Day's Alysin Camerota talks about how the Malignant Mango is demanding that public schools reopen next month, despite the surge in cases in most of these states. "If they refuse, he is threatening to cut their funding. CNN's Joe John's is live at the White House with more. What do we know, Joe?" "As the president continues to push for the United States to reopen, we have more staggering numbers to report this morning. 58,601 new cases. and as the pandemic situation worsens in some states, the White House Coronavirus Task Force announcing that it will fall in line with the president's demands for it to relax its recommendations on the safe reopening of schools." You got that, folks? Trump insists they twist reality to fit his reelection goals --- and they do it. "President Trump's push to reopen schools is going against the advice of some of his own top health officials and as coronavirus cases surge in at least 33 states." We're finding out that learning by computer is not as good as learning in the classroom. We want to learn in the classroom, so our schools -- we want them open in the fall. "The president complained about the CDC's guidance on a safe return to in-person learning this fall in a tweet, writing, 'They're very tough and expensive, and they're asking schools to do very impractical things.' Hours later, the vice president made this announcement."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-threatens-cut-funding-force-our