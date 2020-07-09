Trump Appointees Gorsuch And Kavanaugh Voted Against Keeping His Taxes Hidden

Articles

It's gotta burn Trump's toast that the two justices he put on the court voted against him. Katyal: This is not a mixed bag or a victory for Trump. Trump shouldn’t be happy about this. The fact is he lost. He lost resoundingly 7-2 including his own appointees to the court... these cases can move very quickly. The Nixon tapes case moved in a matter of three months pic.twitter.com/ZXDz1YIxN9 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 9, 2020 Quite the concurring opinion from Kavanaugh and Gorsuch —"In our system of government, as this Court has often stated, no one is above the law. That principle applies, of course, to a President." — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 9, 2020

