Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 14:26 Hits: 3

"This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested," Ohio state Rep. Nino Vitale wrote on social media.

(Image credit: Ann Sanner/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/09/889356233/stop-getting-tested-ohio-politician-tells-constituents?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics