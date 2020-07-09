UPDATED: SCOTUS Rules On Trump Taxes: Trump's Taxes ARE Getting Released — Someday

Articles

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in May regarding cases involving requests for Trump's taxes. In one case, Congress was seeking them. In the other, a New York prosecutor was seeking them. From the outset, it appeared that we were destined for a split vote, with Congress being denied them due to the request being too broad, and with New York getting them because their request was narrow, making a clear case that these tax returns could assist in investigating possible crimes. The first part of the day involved arguments by the Congressional attorney. That call did not go well, to say the least. The House committees made a broad request for years of financial records from Mazars, the Trump organization's accounting firm, and two banks that loaned money to various Trump businesses, Capital One and Deutsche Bank. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform told the Court that it wanted access to documents from the accounting firm Mazars to evaluate governent ethics laws. The House Committee on Financial Services and the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence wanted access to documents from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, banks which have lent money to Donald Trump, and his businesses, to aide an investigation into possible foreign influence in U.S. elections. In essence, they want an answer to this one question: Is Donald Trump beholden to Russia due to loans or business entanglements that he failed to disclose?

