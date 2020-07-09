Trump Has Epic Twitter Meltdown Over Supreme Court Ruling On His Tax Returns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:31 Hits: 11

[Above, the Jimmy Kimmel deep fake never gets old. -- eds.] Trump went ballistic after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 he must release his tax returns. And of course, he took some extra "executive time" to engage in a Twitter rant filled with pity, misspellings, paranoia and grievances. The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020 Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-has-epic-twitter-meltdown-over