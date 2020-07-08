Texas Republicans Have In-Person Convention, But Leaders Will Speak Via Video UPDATED: NOW CANCELLED

Articles

Despite calls to cancel the event, Texas Republicans are going ahead anyway, even during the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The Executive Committee voted for it, but Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and others are taking the safe route, and will appear by video instead because it's not safe to appear. The more you see of Republicans, the more you wonder how The Onion stays in business. Source: Texas Tribune The Republican Party of Texas is moving forward with its controversial in-person convention during the coronavirus pandemic — but elected officials including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be giving their scheduled speeches virtually. “All the elected officials are switching from a live, in-person speech to videos,” Kyle Whatley, the party’s executive director, said during a town hall livestreamed Tuesday night. “They’re doing that for us in order to focus all the attention on the business of the meeting and to get everybody in and out of here as quickly and as safely as possible.”

