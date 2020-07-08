Roger Stone Was Pumping Up Himself, Wikileaks With Dozens Of Fake Facebook Accounts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 20:02

Roger Stone and his associates were behind dozens of fake Facebook accounts that coordinated their activity and boosted his work and political priorities, Facebook said Wednesday. The accounts, including Stone’s personal profiles, have been removed from the platform.

The Stone network was faulted for breaking Facebook’s rule against “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” Facebook said in a press release. In all, the take-down affected 54 Facebook accounts, 50 Pages, and 4 Instagram accounts.

Stone and others used accounts to build an inauthentic impression of enthusiasm about Stone’s own work, the emails hacked by Wikileaks ahead of the 2016 election, and Stone’s federal trial, Facebook said.

“The Page admins and account owners posted about local politics in Florida, Roger Stone and his Pages, websites, books, and media appearances, a Florida land and water resources bill, the hacked materials released by Wikileaks ahead of the US 2016 election, candidates in the 2016 primaries and general election, and the Roger Stone trial,” the press release asserted.

The accounts were most active between 2015 and 2017 and since then the majority of them have been dormant.

Facebook said they discovered the network while investigating the Proud Boys, a right-wing “western chauvinist” group it banned from the platform in 2018. The group has vocally supported Stone for years.

Notably, though, Facebook said it identified the full scope of the Stone network following the release of search warrants from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election meddling.

Stone’s personal accounts were among those removed from Facebook and Instagram, Facebook’s head of security Nathaniel Gleicher told the Washington Post. A few days ago, Stone posted a meme on his Instagram page showing himself photo-shopped as the hero of the movie “300,” Spartan King Leonidas, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson as the Persian King Xerxes.

Stone is currently expected to report for his three-year prison sentence later this month after being found guilty last year on five counts of lying to Congress and one each of witness tampering and obstruction — though the sentence has already been delayed for weeks due to COVID-19. A career prosecutor who withdrew from Stone’s case, Aaron Zelinsky, alleged in congressional testimony last month that the DOJ’s recommended sentence for Stone was reduced as a direct result of political pressure.

