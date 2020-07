Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 0

The controversy over reports that Russia targeted U.S. troops in Afghanistan is shining a spotlight back on long-running foreign policy divisions between President Trump and GOP lawmakers.The Trump administration provided a round of briefings and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/505748-russian-bounties-revive-trump-gop-foreign-policy-divide