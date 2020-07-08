Pence: CDC's Guidance Unnecessary When It Comes To Children's Safety At School

Articles

Vice President Mike Pence made the White House's position on school reopening clear: They want to go forward regardless of what anyone says, even the CDC. Not only that, the CDC guidelines and their advice are not wanted. Trump made that position clear earlier in the day: I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020 Trump thinks our children's safety is too "expensive" and "very impractical" and he plans to have a talk with them. Like a boss or something. Pence echoed those sentiments during a press conference on Wednesday: “We don’t want the guidance from the CDC to be the reason schools don’t open up.” How do you feel about your children? Are you willing to sacrifice them so malls can reopen and the stock market can rebound and Trump can win reelection? Or would you prefer your children to stay healthy and alive? Twitter had thoughts:

