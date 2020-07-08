Claire McCaskill Dunks On SCOTUS Birth Control Decision: Doesn't GOP Want Fewer Abortions?

Articles

The Supreme Court handed down a decision Wednesday morning that freed employers from having to offer insurance to their employees that covered birth control. According to NPR: Under the ACA, churches and synagogues were automatically exempted from the birth control insurance mandate. Not automatically exempt, however, were nonprofits like religiously affiliated universities, charities and hospitals, which employ millions of people who want their health insurance plans to cover birth control for themselves and their family members. Well, kids, now these employers ARE exempt. And not only for religious reasons, but for simply moral ones. This applies now not just to non-profit organizations, but FOR-profit ones, too. Claire McCaskill had the most concise take on the absurdity and misogyny of this ruling when talking to Ayman Mohyeldin. Here's how she responded when he said this decision potentially leaves 126,000 women out in the cold on birth control coverage.

