The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Claire McCaskill Dunks On SCOTUS Birth Control Decision: Doesn't GOP Want Fewer Abortions?

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

The Supreme Court handed down a decision Wednesday morning that freed employers from having to offer insurance to their employees that covered birth control. According to NPR: Under the ACA, churches and synagogues were automatically exempted from the birth control insurance mandate. Not automatically exempt, however, were nonprofits like religiously affiliated universities, charities and hospitals, which employ millions of people who want their health insurance plans to cover birth control for themselves and their family members. Well, kids, now these employers ARE exempt. And not only for religious reasons, but for simply moral ones. This applies now not just to non-profit organizations, but FOR-profit ones, too. Claire McCaskill had the most concise take on the absurdity and misogyny of this ruling when talking to Ayman Mohyeldin. Here's how she responded when he said this decision potentially leaves 126,000 women out in the cold on birth control coverage.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/claire-mccaskill-dunks-scotus-birth

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version