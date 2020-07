Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 16:05 Hits: 7

President Trump calls the recommendations "impractical" and says he'll pressure states to open schools this fall — even threatening to cut funding. But the decision largely lies with states.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/08/888898194/trump-blasts-expensive-cdc-guidelines-for-reopening-schools?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics