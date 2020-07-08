Trump Demands All Schools Be Reopened; Threatens School Funding

Articles

Wednesday, 08 July 2020

Donald Trump isn't interested in protecting Americans. He's interested in getting re-elected. And he's willing to put America's schoolchildren at risk for his own glory. On Tuesday, he held one of his sycophantic Blights of the Round Table meetings, where he requires a cadre of staffers to gushingly glorify his existence at length. Then he discussed the pandemic and how those mean teachers won't go back to work. Incredibly, Trump demanded that governors reopen all schools in the fall with no consideration as to how the country will be handling COVID-19. Trump bled off his mini-Me Gov. DeSantis and said, "[DeSantis] just announced that the schools will be open in the fall and we hope that most schools are going to be open." He continued, "We don't want people to make political statements or do it for political reasons. They think it's going to be good for them politically so they keep the schools closed- no way." Schools are closed to protect our children and students from being infected and transmitting a highly infectious virus, but to Trump that hurts his poll numbers. Then he tried to strong-arm any governor who refuses to put the lives of our next generation in jeopardy by threatening school funding? That's not going to win you suburban moms, Donald.

