Trump 2020 Spokesman: 'You're Better Off Now Than When You Were' Three Years Ago

The Trump campaign announced they are doing another outdoor campaign rally -- this time in New Hampshire -- regardless of who gets infected with COVID-19. Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020's new national spokesperson went on Fox and Friends to make the most ridiculous statements ever uttered by a campaign official, ever. "It should be an incredible event," Gidley said. Gidley said the so-called president was going to New Hampshire to talk about all of his incredible "accomplishments that he's done in his first term." Gidley forgot to mention Trump being impeached for trying to force Ukraine to promote phony dirt on his campaign rival Joe Biden, or how the pandemic is still in its first phase, but hey, bygones. Hogan said, "How he's made people's lives better." Wow. Alternative facts: Up is down, red is blue, the sun is the moon, nobody has died from the coronavirus and Trump is the greatest president in history. For a moment I thought I was watching seaon 1 episode 9 of Rick and Morty when Rick destroyed C-137, "Cronenberg Planet Earth." He continued, "To answer the age-old question, are you better off now than you were before, and the answer undoubtedly is yes."

