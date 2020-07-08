The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Joe Biden Has An Actual Plan For Handling COVID-19, And He's Offering It To The Nation Right Now

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Joe Biden may be 119 days from being elected president, but that isn’t stopping him from trying to help the nation right now. From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Donald Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the disease, criticized governors who have taken action to save citizens, hawked ineffective snake oil, and bragged about what a great job he’s doing. Through it all, Trump has resisted providing any real national plan. He’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to run testing stations “in some parking lot.” He doesn’t want states asking for supplies because the federal government “is not a shipping clerk.” And when it comes to anything COVID-19 related, Trump has made it clear that coming to the federal government is “the last resort.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/joe-biden-has-actual-plan-handling-covid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version