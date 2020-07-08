Tucker Carlson Calls Mask Wearing And Social Distancing 'Bizarre Health Theater'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 18:33 Hits: 10

If you're wondering why your right-wing relatives and neighbors have been running around acting like idiots, harassing grocery and retail workers, refusing to socially distance, wear masks or take this pandemic seriously, it's because they've had Tucker Carlson and his fellow propagandists at Fox pouring poison like this into their brains day after day, and night after night. Here's Carlson jumping on the Trump bandwagon the evening after Dear Leader pressured local officials to reopen schools, and lying about face masks and social distancing limiting the spread of the virus:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/tucker-carlson-calls-mask-wearing-and