Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 22:28 Hits: 0

Republican lawmakers say they have little to no idea what President Trump’s agenda would be if he wins a second term, making it difficult for GOP candidates to coordinate campaign messages ahead of November.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/505753-trump-second-term-plans-remain-a-mystery-to-gop