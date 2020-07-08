Trump’s Niece Says He Cheated On His SATs

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 10:54 Hits: 7

Despite the Trump family’s best efforts to stop it, Mary Trump's tell-all book about her uncle is now due out next week. The book promises to be very revealing about Trump in a way that will surely have him rage tweeting for days, if not weeks and months. The New York Times published some highlights from the book today in an article called, “Mary Trump’s Book Accuses the President of Embracing ‘Cheating as a Way of Life.'" The most noteworthy is this: As a high school student in Queens, Ms. Trump writes, Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf. The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance when he transferred as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-s-niece-says-he-cheated-his-sats