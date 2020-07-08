NEA Prez: 'I Double Dog Dare Donald Trump To Sit In A Class Of 39 Sixth Graders And Breathe'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 12:27 Hits: 7

So now Trump is going to bully state governors into reopening the schools -- without paying for adequate preparation. New Day's Alysin Camerota asked Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, if public schools are really ready to reopen in September. "Did you hear the word he didn't use? 'Safely.' Safely. There's no one that wants their kids back with us more than teachers," Garcia said. "Maybe their parent. Maybe their parents beat us out there, but we want to open it safely. We see what happens when they let bars open prematurely and you saw those young adults in there in that nice little bar and they went home and they infected everybody around them. This isn't a bar. We're talking about second graders. I had 39 sixth graders one year in my class. "I double dog dare Donald Trump to sit in a class of 39 sixth graders and breathe that air without any preparation for how we're going to bring our kids back safely." "What you're saying is that the NEA is insisting on these benchmarks before you can open schools. You would have to equip schools with PPE. Meaning, the protective gear for teachers, et cetera. Deep clean schools using CDC-approved disinfectants. Classrooms should accommodate six feet of physical separation between students. A class of 39, I'm not sure how you do that. Install hand washing stations, hand sanitizer stations, and have more trained staff in trauma and emotional health for when the kids go back after all of this," Camerota said. She asked who would pay for all of this.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/nea-prez-i-double-dog-dare-donald-trump