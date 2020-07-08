John Avlon Chews Up Tucker Carlson And Spits Him Out In Tiny Pieces

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 14:17 Hits: 6

John Avlon devoted his Reality Check segment today to building the case against Tucker Carlson. "You know what's unpatriotic? Calling your opponents unpatriotic," he said. "But Fox News Tucker Carlson might have picked on the wrong combat veteran." You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore her, but when she does speak in public you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is. "Now, before we get into what so offended Carlson, here's a little bit more about the person he called deeply silly and unimpressive. Duckworth was born in Thailand to an American father, a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and a Chinese Thai mother. By the way, they have served in every American war since the Revolution. Tammy joined the ROTC as a grad student, and became a commissioned officer. In 2004 she went to Iraq as one of the first American female combat pilots. Her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by an RPG, and she lost both her legs, along with half of the blood in her body. She earned the Purple Heart, among many other medals, and spent a year recuperating, but she never let her disability hold her back. 'I'm not about to let some guy who got lucky with an RPG decide how I'm going to live my life.'

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/john-avlon-chews-tucker-carlson-and-spits