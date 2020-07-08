It's Not Just A Few Bad Apples On The Right. The Rot And Rage Run Too Deep

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

This Jonathan Swan post at Axios is absurdly reductive: If you want to understand the rhetorical roots of Trump's Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore, go back and watch Tucker Carlson's monologues for the past six weeks. ... Trump — or rather his speechwriter Stephen Miller — framed the president's opposition to the Black Lives Matter protest movement using the same imagery Carlson has been laying out night after night on Fox. ... Below are grabs from Carlson monologues over the past month, followed by quotes from Trump's July 3 speech. * Carlson: "For more than a month, mobs of violent crazy people have roamed this country, terrorizing citizens and destroying things." * Trump: "Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities." * Carlson: "The education cartel, enforced on your children, enforces their demands."

