Trump, conservative groups split over GOP Senate candidates in Alabama

Pictured is Alabama Senate candidate Jeff Sessions. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Alabama Republican primary for U.S. Senate sounds like the start of a political satire to some. A longtime politician takes on a popular football coach for a seat in the world’s greatest deliberative body. But instead of starring on the big screen, Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville are appearing in diners, public squares and video calls to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) for his seat.

Jones, a former civil rights lawyer, narrowly won a 2017 special election against Roy Moore, a judge who came under scrutiny for sexual misconduct allegations. He filled the Senate vacancy created when Sessions became President Donald Trump ’s attorney general. Now, Jones is considered the most vulnerable Democrat up for reelection this cycle. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “leans R.”

In the first round of the Republican primary, Tuberville received a little more than 33 percent of the vote, compared to Sessions’ just under 32 percent. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) received nearly 25 percent of the vote.

Sessions represented Alabama in the Senate for 20 years before joining the Justice Department. Sessions later resigned at the request of Trump, following conflicts over Sessions’ recusal from investigations relating to Russia’s interference in U.S. elections. He is now running for the seat he gave up.

Tuberville spent his career as a football coach and is most recognized in the state as the former head coach at Auburn University. Tuberville is aligning himself with Trump, who has endorsed the former coach, and focuses on hot button culture issues for conservatives such as Black Lives Matter protests and immigration.

The primary is a second Alabama test of the political strength of Trump’s endorsement, after his chosen candidate, Luther Strange, lost in 2017 to Moore in a primary runoff. However, Republican groups have split their support between the two candidates in the same way Republican politicians are not taking their endorsements based on Trump’s preference. Sessions has received the organizational support of the Eagle Forum PAC , the American Workers Coalition, and a litany of other groups. Tuberville, on the other hand, has gotten the support of the National Association for Gun Rights and the Club for Growth .

Tuberville has raised nearly $3.2 million, but he has taken out $1 million in loans for the campaign, though he has paid roughly $750,000 back. In comparison, Sessions has raised little more than $2 million. However, Sessions has outpaced Tuberville’s spending. Sessions has spent more than $4 million. Tuberville has spent a little more than $2.7 million.

Tuberville is receiving more support from outside groups such as super PACs, which have spent more than $550,000 to help him. On the other hand, Sessions has received no outside support, only opposition. Outside groups have spent nearly $110,000 opposing his candidacy.

Club for Growth Action is Tuberville’s largest backer, having spent nearly $400,000 to support the former coach, with roughly an additional $695,000 spent opposing Byrne in the first round of voting. The organization has spent over $12 million backing conservatives it believes will advocate for a free market economy and limited government.

Tuberville has also been the beneficiary of more than $106,000 from the Swamp Drainers Foundation , a super PAC funded primarily by Luther Pate, a developer from Tuscaloosa. Grit PAC is another group dedicated solely to supporting Tuberville’s candidacy. The group has spent more than $26,000 to support Tuberville, while also spending a little less than $103,000 to attack Sessions.

Although Tuberville received Trump’s endorsement, Republican leadership PACs have been major contributors to Sessions’ campaign. Sessions has received more than $150,000 from the PACs typically used by congressional members to help out their peers.

With the election only a week away, though, Tuberville has come under scrutiny for past financial mishaps. After his career at Auburn , Tuberville was briefly a co-owner of a hedge fund that turned out to be a financial fraud. Tuberville’s partner in the venture was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud, while Tuberville was sued by investors for fraud. The two parties reached a settlement in 2013.

Polls still show Tuberville with a lead over Sessions, but the gap shrank in recent weeks. An early May poll showed Tuberville trouncing Sessions by 23 points . However, another poll later in May by Sessions’ campaign showed the former attorney general 6 points behind Tuberville, the Alabama Daily News reported.



