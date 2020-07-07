The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Company that gave six figures to pro-Trump super PAC got PPP loan worth at least $5 million

Pictured is President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

An energy drink company that donated six figures in corporate money to President Donald Trump[1]’s preferred super PAC got an emergency small business loan worth between $5 million and $10 million, according to government data released this week. 

Vital Pharmaceuticals[2], the maker of Bang Energy, gave $250,000 last year to America First Action[3], the only super PAC with the president’s official endorsement. The company’s CEO, Jack Owoc, is an ardent Trump supporter[4] who has been pictured socializing with members of Trump’s family.  

There is no evidence that the small business loan program — authorized by Congress to weather the economic storm of the COVID-19 pandemic — prioritized Trump’s political donors. But Vital Pharmaceuticals is a rare example of a well-known company backing Trump’s reelection by donating corporate funds, and the forgivable loan could help the energy drink giant offset that political spending.

Bang Energy has grown in popularity[5] in recent years, making its name in the highly caffeinated industry long dominated by Monster Energy and Red Bull. Monster Energy sued Vital Pharmaceuticals[6] in 2018, alleging it stole trade secrets and disputing the company’s claims that Bang Energy could help cure diseases that have no remedy such as Alzheimer’s. Vital Pharmaceuticals responded with a lawsuit of its own. 

The company’s six-figure donation makes up a small slice of the donations to America First Action, which is led by former head of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon[7]. The super PAC has spent nearly $16 million supporting Trump’s reelection campaign this cycle. Earlier this year, Trump was recorded giving special consideration[8] to America First Action donors.

The Trump administration this week released a list of companies that received $150,000 or more from the Paycheck Protection Program. Among them were several companies run by Trump donors, including Muy Brands[9] and NewsMax[10]. Trump backers who run companies that got loans gave at least $11 million[11] to Trump’s campaign and committees backing him, the Associated Press reported. 

Given the wide reach of the small business loan program, a large variety of companies with links to lawmakers and lobbyists received government aid. Companies tied to members of Trump’s family received PPP loans[12], ProPublica reported. A firm linked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi[13]’s (D-Calif.) husband also received[14] a small business loan, the Washington Post reported.

Some lobbying firms[15] that influenced the legislation to authorize PPP loans received government aid themselves, including firms that worked with Trump-tied lobbyists[16] and those that lobby for foreign nations[17]. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was the second most lobbied bill of all time, drawing nearly 1,600 clients[18], as thousands of lobbyists attempted to influence the government’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. 

The Paycheck Protection Program has come under scrutiny for its loans to companies owned by billionaires[19] or backed by private equity[20] while many small businesses were shut out when the program ran out of money within a month. Several publicly traded companies also got small business loans, including those run by Trump donors[21], but many returned them[22] after backlash. Congress appropriated millions more for the program in April to reach minority-owned businesses and underserved communities that missed out on the first round of loans. 

Disclosure: The Center for Responsive Politics received a small business loan under the Paycheck Protection Program worth between $150,000 and $350,000.

Karl joined the Center for Responsive Politics in October 2018. As CRP’s money-in-politics reporter, he writes and edits stories for the news section and helps manage a team of diligent writers. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Karl graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz in 2016 with a B.A. in journalism. He previously worked at The Globe, a regional newspaper based in Worthington, Minnesota. His email is [email protected][25]

