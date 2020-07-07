Company that gave six figures to pro-Trump super PAC got PPP loan worth at least $5 million

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 20:21 Hits: 0

Pictured is President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

An energy drink company that donated six figures in corporate money to President Donald Trump ’s preferred super PAC got an emergency small business loan worth between $5 million and $10 million, according to government data released this week.

Vital Pharmaceuticals , the maker of Bang Energy, gave $250,000 last year to America First Action , the only super PAC with the president’s official endorsement. The company’s CEO, Jack Owoc, is an ardent Trump supporter who has been pictured socializing with members of Trump’s family.

There is no evidence that the small business loan program — authorized by Congress to weather the economic storm of the COVID-19 pandemic — prioritized Trump’s political donors. But Vital Pharmaceuticals is a rare example of a well-known company backing Trump’s reelection by donating corporate funds, and the forgivable loan could help the energy drink giant offset that political spending.

Bang Energy has grown in popularity in recent years, making its name in the highly caffeinated industry long dominated by Monster Energy and Red Bull. Monster Energy sued Vital Pharmaceuticals in 2018, alleging it stole trade secrets and disputing the company’s claims that Bang Energy could help cure diseases that have no remedy such as Alzheimer’s. Vital Pharmaceuticals responded with a lawsuit of its own.

The company’s six-figure donation makes up a small slice of the donations to America First Action, which is led by former head of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon . The super PAC has spent nearly $16 million supporting Trump’s reelection campaign this cycle. Earlier this year, Trump was recorded giving special consideration to America First Action donors.

The Trump administration this week released a list of companies that received $150,000 or more from the Paycheck Protection Program. Among them were several companies run by Trump donors, including Muy Brands and NewsMax . Trump backers who run companies that got loans gave at least $11 million to Trump’s campaign and committees backing him, the Associated Press reported.

Given the wide reach of the small business loan program, a large variety of companies with links to lawmakers and lobbyists received government aid. Companies tied to members of Trump’s family received PPP loans , ProPublica reported. A firm linked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s (D-Calif.) husband also received a small business loan, the Washington Post reported.

Some lobbying firms that influenced the legislation to authorize PPP loans received government aid themselves, including firms that worked with Trump-tied lobbyists and those that lobby for foreign nations . The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was the second most lobbied bill of all time, drawing nearly 1,600 clients , as thousands of lobbyists attempted to influence the government’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The Paycheck Protection Program has come under scrutiny for its loans to companies owned by billionaires or backed by private equity while many small businesses were shut out when the program ran out of money within a month. Several publicly traded companies also got small business loans, including those run by Trump donors , but many returned them after backlash. Congress appropriated millions more for the program in April to reach minority-owned businesses and underserved communities that missed out on the first round of loans.

Disclosure: The Center for Responsive Politics received a small business loan under the Paycheck Protection Program worth between $150,000 and $350,000.



