Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 13

A month into Trump's latest law-and-order, fear-the-anarchists push, there is little indication in polling that it is working.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/08/888539083/trumps-drive-on-division-and-fear-may-not-be-a-winning-strategy-come-november?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics