Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

Gov. Ralph Northam wrote a letter to school boards across the state saying he wants to change the names that have a "traumatizing impact on students, families, teachers and staff of all backgrounds."

(Image credit: Matt Barakat/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/07/07/888813830/virginia-governor-calls-for-renaming-schools-that-honor-confederate-leaders?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics