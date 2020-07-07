Stone Mountain Is Flashpoint At Center Of Confederate Monument Removals

Articles

The planet’s largest Confederate monument—Stone Mountain outside of Atlanta, Georgia—is the new national flashpoint in the growing campaign to rid public spaces of memorials to racist historical figures. On Saturday, a predominantly Black group of heavily armed protesters marched through the park, calling for removal of the giant Confederate rock carving at the site considered a monument to racism. The group, known as the Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC) was comprised of several hundred people, all dressed in black. Although African Americans appeared to account for the vast majority of the marchers, protesters of various races, men and women alike, were among the group. The Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) militia in Stone Mountain, Georgia called out all rednecks and white supremacist militias "We here, where the fuck you at?". (????@VlanciPictures) #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/B76Ab6WUSF — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 4, 2020

