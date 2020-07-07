The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Stone Mountain Is Flashpoint At Center Of Confederate Monument Removals

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

The planet’s largest Confederate monument—Stone Mountain outside of Atlanta, Georgia—is the new national flashpoint in the growing campaign to rid public spaces of memorials to racist historical figures. On Saturday, a predominantly Black group of heavily armed protesters marched through the park, calling for removal of the giant Confederate rock carving at the site considered a monument to racism. The group, known as the Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC) was comprised of several hundred people, all dressed in black. Although African Americans appeared to account for the vast majority of the marchers, protesters of various races, men and women alike, were among the group. The Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) militia in Stone Mountain, Georgia called out all rednecks and white supremacist militias "We here, where the fuck you at?". (????@VlanciPictures) #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/B76Ab6WUSF — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 4, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/stone-mountain-flashpoint-center

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version