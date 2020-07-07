Kelly Loeffler Writes Letter Condemning WNBA's 'Black Lives Matter' Message

Articles

Imagine being so politically craven that even though you represent a league where about 67% of the players are African-American, you'd side with Trump instead of your own players. Loeffler is locked in a primary fight with Rep. Doug Collins for the Republican nomination, so is choosing political expediency over doing the right thing. The well-heeled Loeffler co-own's the Atlanta Dream WNBA franchise. She said she objected to "more politics in sports" [sic] - by inserting more politics in sports. Kelly Loeffler has made it her habit to be wrong on just about everything, and wouldn't be in the U.S. Senate at all if not for her money and political connections, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp last December. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler objected to the WNBA’s plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, warning Tuesday that subscribing to a “particular political agenda undermines the potential of the sport and sends a message of exclusion.” Loeffler, a Republican who co-owns Atlanta’s WNBA franchise, urged Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.

