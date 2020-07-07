Trump floods airwaves with campaign ads as Biden lays low

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 21:24 Hits: 6

Pictured is a screenshot from a Trump campaign ad captured via YouTube

President Donald Trump ’s 2020 television and digital media advertisements show a candidate on the offensive, making an aggressive push to get in front of viewers with swipes at his political opposition. The president has massively outspent presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in TV ads, and by a shrinking margin online.

Between May 11 and June 28, nearly 85,000 TV ads costing a combined $51 million were broadcast across America in the 2020 presidential race. Over 50,000 were purchased by Trump’s campaign, and another 11,600 by outside groups that support him — a major increase since the beginning of 2019. That’s according to a new analysis from the Wesleyan Media Project in partnership with OpenSecrets.

The Trump campaign shows no sign of relenting. Between June 26 and July 2, Trump pre-booked $113 million in television ads in key swing states Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Trump launched his first Spanish language broadcast TV ad of the election cycle last week, targeting Arizona and Florida, after Biden began ramping up spending in the states last month. Trump has already run digital ads in Spanish and Biden ran a number on broadcast TV during the primary.

Biden’s campaign has been saving its money . Biden aired just 3,100 broadcast TV ads in the same period, perhaps a sign of commitment to his lay-low-and-let-Trump-talk campaign strategy . Outside groups made up some ground for Biden, airing nearly 20,000 ads for the Democratic candidate. The groups are led in spending by Priorities USA , a liberal hybrid PAC that aired over 13,000 TV ads at a price of nearly $7 million.

Biden’s campaign is closing the gap in online ad spending, based on the Wesleyan Media Projects’s analysis of Facebook and Google ad data. Going back to the start of 2019, when Biden was still actively seeking the Democratic nomination, Trump’s campaign has spent more than double what Biden’s has on Facebook and Google, $79 million to $38 million. Biden has narrowed the digital ad spending gap since effectively winning the Democratic primary. Since May 9, Trump has spent $23.3 million to Biden’s $17.7 million on Facebook and Google.

Last week, Trump continued to outspend Biden on Facebook and Google ads $5 million to $3.7 million. Trump’s ads double down on his commitment to waging a culture war , focusing on illegal immigration, antifa and cancel culture .

Many experts credit Trump’s 2016 victory with an aggressive online ad campaign led by Brad Parscale , Trump’s 2016 digital media director who has since been promoted to the manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Biden’s TV ads are mostly focused on the key battleground states lost by Hillary Clinton in 2016: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Outside spenders supporting him have zeroed in on Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump has broadcast to the same states, as well as other potentially critical states where recent polls have shown him losing ground. Trump placed TV ads in Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio and South Carolina, where June 25 polling averages aggregated by FiveThirtyEight show Biden ahead of Trump. Trump won all of those states in 2016 except Minnesota and Nevada.

Democrats outspend Republicans in Senate races, pushed by heated primaries

In U.S. Senate races, Democrats have held the advantage in TV ad spending. Between May 11 and June 28, Democrats across the country outspent Republicans $36 million to $23 million on broadcast TV advertising. The total covers TV ads sponsored by candidates, party committees and outside groups. Primaries have yet to occur in many states.

Kentucky’s Senate race, where a Democratic primary became unexpectedly heated in its final weeks, saw the biggest TV ad push. Democrats aired 20,000 ads in the state, with four times as many for winning primary candidate Amy McGrath as progressive challenger Charles Booker. McGrath aired more ads than any other Senate candidate in the country. Pro-Republican groups aired 5,460 ads in the state. All in all, TV ad spending in Kentucky totaled nearly $6 million.

Iowa was the other state to see roughly 21,000 broadcast ads in a Senate race between May 11 and June 28. While the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee and outside spending from One Nation paid for nearly 2,900 combined ads boosting Republican incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the other 18,000 ads were for Democrats running in a competitive primary. This included spending from outside groups such as the Lincoln Project on ads attacking Ernst.

Other top states for Senate TV ad spending include Maine, Arizona and Georgia.



