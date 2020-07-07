Republicans In Disarray: Alabama US Senate Edition

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020

And we now turn to Alabama (state motto: Where the Debris Meets The Sea) to see what’s going on with the Republican Senate Race, which pits former USAG Jefferson Beauregard ‘Stonewall’ Sessions III against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville has a slight lead according to the polls, but that was before the news broke that he might be a grifter: “President Trump’s favored Senate candidate in Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, is known for his career as a college football coach. But he also had a brief stint as co-owner of a hedge fund. It did not go well. “A little more than a decade ago, after departing from Auburn University where he was head coach, Mr. Tuberville entered into a 50-50 partnership with a former Lehman Brothers broker named John David Stroud. Their ventures, which included TS Capital Management and TS Capital Partners — T for Tuberville and S for Stroud — turned out to be a financial fraud. Mr. Stroud was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and Mr. Tuberville was sued by investors, who accused him of fraud and violating his fiduciary duty to take care of their investments; he reached a private settlement in 2013.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/republicans-disarray-alabama-us-senate