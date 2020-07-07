The New Trump Lie: Mortality Rates

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 15:49 Hits: 14

Donald Trump lied in his latest tweet, saying we have "the lowest mortality rate in the world on COVID-19" And of course, this lie was immediately picked up and promoted by his Fox and Friends echo chamber. The Trump administration began this new charade on Monday when the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany started to recite their new line of statistics on Fox News' America's Newsroom. "We as an American society have stepped up. We have the lowest mortality rate, one of the lowest in the entire world and that's because of American innovation," she said. Trump followed on that lie with a tweet today: “COVID-19 (China Virus) Death Rate PLUNGES From Peak In U.S.” A Tenfold Decrease In Mortality. The Washington Times @WashTimes Valerie Richardson. We have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World. The Fake News should be reporting these most important of facts, but they don’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/new-trump-lie-mortality-rates