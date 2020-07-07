The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Zerlina Maxwell And 'The End Of White Politics'

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

If you're gonna boo Zerlina Maxwell, be aware she'll open her book with you. A faction of people at Politicon (yeah) decided to boo Zerlina Maxwell for not being liberal enough or something. The experience led her to write "The End of White Politics." One reviewer put it very well: It’s unfortunate that the people who most need to read this book will be the ones who won’t, and the people most likely to read the book already are the ones convinced of its main points. The author’s main premise is that whites will be a minority of the population by 2045, and the party representing progressives needs to begin acknowledging this fact *now* rather than waiting until that date.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/zerlina-maxwell-and-end-white-politics

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version