Grim Reaper Uncovers New Covidiot Conspiracy Theory On Florida Beach

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 11:48 Hits: 5

Daniel Uhlfelder is a Florida attorney who is, shall we say, dissatisfied with his governor's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in his state. As a method of driving home his point, he dresses as the Grim Reaper — head-to-toe in black, scary facemask, scythe and all — and walks along Florida beaches to remind folks what awaits them if they choose to disregard CDC guidelines and not physically distance or wear masks. In the above video, he has the misfortune to come across a Trump fan who has been drinking the Clorox Kool-aid (with vodka) and has lots of conspiracy theories to espouse regarding COVID-19.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/grim-reaper-uncovers-new-covidiot