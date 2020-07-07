The Jokes Write Themselves: Ayn Rand's Foundation Takes PPP Loan To Stay Afloat

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 13:03 Hits: 7

Now, I want to be clear: The payroll protection loans were necessary to keep businesses afloat. It's what they were designed to do, and we shouldn't have a problem with that. As we saw after the 2008 crash, though, the "sink or swim" pure-capitalism crowd prefers a distinctly socialistic set of rules for themselves. Being pro-capitalism is really more of a mild suggestion than an actual principle! The Ayn Rand Institute received a PPP loan of between $350K and $1 millionhttps://t.co/EOhMBQh40f — Pat Fitzgerald (@PatFitzgerald23) July 6, 2020 Grover Norquist's organization, Americans for Tax Reform which has a long record of railing against federal government aid, received between $150K and $300K inCOVID small business aid from the Paycheck Protection Program... pic.twitter.com/mqgBZwDwfT — Will Ragland (@citizenwillis) July 6, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/jokes-write-themselves-ayn-rand-foundation