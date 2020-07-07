DHS Sent Katie Miller To Detention Camps To Make Her More Compassionate. It Didn't Work

Articles

Rachel Maddow had a stunning segment last night that opened a window into how Trump administration officials thought about immigration detention policy, including an enlightening quote from Katie "Mrs. Stephen" Miller: Using Jacob Soboroff's new book, "Separated," as the source, Maddow talked about how the architects and enforcers of the immigration detention policy are still employed by the federal government, and by the Trump administration. "They are the people most highly visible and actively directing the mismanagement of the response to the coronavirus epidemic which has killed 131,000 Americans. Take, for example, the Health and Human Services secretary. Scott Lloyd's boss, his job was to take care of all the kids, the ones sleeping on the floor under aluminum blankets. "Now he is in charge of leading the public health response to the coronavirus. And how about Katie Miller? She was a vocal, unwavering defender of what we were doing taking the kids away from their parents. Here is how he recalls a conversation with her in his new book. Previously unreported but in Jacob's new book. Katie Miller told Jacob, quote, 'My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I will think about the separations differently. I don't think so. Homeland Security sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn't work.' "Jacob responds, 'It didn't work? I will never forget what I saw. Seriously. Are you a white nationalist?' he asked, exasperated.

